NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, around 9 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Investigators are responding to conduct an investigation.

Clarksville PD said that Eastbound lanes on Madison Street at Walmart are closed.

CPD is requesting that the citizen avoid the area.

