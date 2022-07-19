Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt notices uptick in small children consuming THC gummies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has seen an uptick in the number of kids getting their hands on THC gummies.

Doctors say the gummies often look similar to regular candy, and children consuming any amount can be incredibly dangerous.

“The intention is for an adult to take a nibble here, a nibble there, so they can tolerate the dose. What happens with small children is that they see something that looks like candy for all intensive purposes. They consume the whole thing and then they are exposed to a toxic dose of THC,” said Dr. Marla Levine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine Physician.

In the past six months alone, the Tennessee Poison Center has had 46 THC or marijuana exposures with kids 5 years or younger.

“These children will come in with profuse vomiting. Some children will come in having seizures and be actively seizing. The condition that is probably the most dangerous.. is this depression in their respiratory drive, which means they are breathing so slowly,” Dr. Levine explained.

Like any over-the-counter prescription, these items should be stored in a safe and unreachable space.

“You should be using the same vigilance of ensuring safety for your child that you would with any other dangerous object within the home whether that is medication or even a gun. You have to treat THC gummy products in the same way,” stated Dr. Levine.

