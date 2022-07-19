Advertisement

CDC: Officials investigate 10 cases of Monkeypox in Tennessee


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Tuesday that there are ten active Monkeypox cases in Tennessee.

State and Federal health officials continue tracking the spread throughout the country. In Davidson County, there are four reported cases.

The CDC said the virus is spreading primarily through close, intimate contact. This is due to making contact with the monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with monkeypox. Also, touching objects, fabrics, and surfaces used by someone with monkeypox can spread the disease.

Click here to track how many known cases are in the state and tell if you have the virus.

