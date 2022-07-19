5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 100
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in the 8800 block of Highway 100.
All five of the people were taken to Vanderbilt, according to officials.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8 p.m. on Monday night.
This story is developing, WSMV 4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.
