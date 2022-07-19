Missouri man killed, 4 hospitalized following crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, a Missouri man was killed in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 100 in West Nashville.

Metro Police said 67-year-old Dell Clark of Neck City, Missouri, was driving a Honda Accord outbound on Highway 100 when a Chrysler minivan reportedly attempted to pass Clark and a Ford F-250 pickup truck. When it did that, the minivan clipped the pickup truck’s rear. The van spun out of control and collided with Clark and a Mercury Grand Marquis sedan.

MNPD said all other parties received non-life threatening injuries except for the minivan driver, 40-year-old Jeremy King of Troy, Tennessee. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries.

Police added that there was no indication of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene. However, the crash remains under investigation.

