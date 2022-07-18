Woman dead after shooting on Whitehaven Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Whitehaven Lane just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Autura Eason-Williams, 52, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to the MPD tweet, they are looking for three men in a four-door hatchback.

