Woman dead after shooting on Whitehaven Lane

Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting
Woman that died in Whitehaven shooting(Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Whitehaven Lane just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Autura Eason-Williams, 52, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to the MPD tweet, they are looking for three men in a four-door hatchback.

