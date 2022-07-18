“Swimply” app rents out private pools - is it worth it? Tonight at 5pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’re looking to beat the summer heat, there is a new app that could get you private pool access, without the private pool costs.

The app is called “Swimply,” and it has recently become available in Nashville.

Think of it like Airbnb but for pools.

People can search for pools based by area, pricing, even features…then you rent it by the hour.

Pool owner Adam Hall says renting out his pool is a win-win in his eyes.

“Obviously you don’t use it 24 hrs. And you want it to be used as much as possible,” Hall explained.

So, how much money could you make if you rent out your pool? Alexandria Adams has the answer, tonight at 5 p.m.

