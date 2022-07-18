Seattle Seahawks Safety Ugo Amadi hosts inaugural football camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The NFL training camp is right around the corner and before players head to their respective cities, some have been giving back to the communities they grew up in.

On Sunday, Seattle Seahawks Safety, Ugo Amadi did just that.

Amadi graduated from John Overton High School before heading to the University of Oregon.

On Sunday afternoon, Amadi held his inaugural youth camp on the field he spent years playing on. Amadi in addition to a handful of NFL players were in attendance to give the kids an experience they would never forget and learn from.

“I think the kids need some type of foundation, and they need some type of guide of where they want to be you know and you never know,” Amadi said. “At a young age and as for parents when they try to put something on their kids, they don’t want to listen to them, but if someone else tells them what to do then they’ll listen. They are all different, you got to talk to them differently and they all pick up things differently, but the most important thing is they just want to have fun.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.