Rutherford County woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Rutherford County woman was charged with TennCare fraud in connection with misrepresenting information provided to the state’s health insurance program.

39-year-old Holly Garland was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

Investigators said Garland allegedly underreported her household income to TennCare to receive benefits for herself and three other family members. As a result, TennCare paid more than $85,899 in fees and claims on their behalf.

“TennCare has a means-tested enrollment process because the program is designed for people truly eligible for the program,” Inspector General Chad Holman said. “When someone accesses services they’re not eligible to receive, it can be quite costly to the state. We’re committed to identifying, investigating and ultimately holding accountable those abusing the program.”

A TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony and the theft of services is a class B felony.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, has identified more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare since 2005.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.