Murfreesboro PD warn of rental scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department have been warning residents to not fall victim to rental scammers.

Since the beginning of 2022, there have been 22 rental scams reported in Murfreesboro.

“These scammers often use online sites like Craigslist to post the rental properties,” said Detective Steven Vajcner. “They often steal photos and information of legitimate listing and make fake ads.”

In one of the cases, a female victim sent a scammer $4,190 through the mobile money transferring service Cash App. The money was supposedly for a deposit, the first month’s rent, and a lock box removal fee for a rental property on Hamberton Circle.

The woman moved into the home with all of her belongings, however, while she was out of state for a family emergency, she was given an eviction notice. The victim called the company about the eviction notice and was informed she was a victim of a rental scam.

In a different incident, a woman saw a home for rent on Facebook on Sunray Drive and the victim sent, who she thought was her landlord, a payment through Walmart money transfer for rent and other fees on four separate occasions totaling $4,140.

“If it’s too good to be true, it probably is,” Vajcner said. “Before you send money to a landlord, do your homework first.”

The Greater Nashville Realtors encourage renters to consider the following:

Always see the property in person, inside and out.

Search the rental address to verify it is not for sale or leased by other people

Do an image search on the photos to verify the property is not for sale or leased by someone else.

Search public records to verify you are dealing with the owner or their representative

Do not pay any money until you have a copy of the lease.

Do not give them personal financial information until you are ready to do business.



The rental scam cases remain under investigation.

