Methamphetamine wrapped in dollar bill found in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - In Lebanon, a dollar bill was found with methamphetamine wrapped in it.

It was yet another incident across the state of Tennessee where a dangerous drug was folded into a dollar bill.

Lebanon PD said it is just another reminder to not pick up money or any paper you see on the ground.

“At the end of the day, the bottom line is it’s never good to handle any type of unknown substance or illicit drugs and we just wanted folks to know that to be safe,” said Lt. PJ Hardy, PIO for Lebanon Police Department.

Hardy said a woman saw the bill on the ground and thought it was folded in a peculiar way and when she tried to pick it up, she noticed something was on it and called Lebanon police.

When an officer arrived on the scene, they saw a white powdery substance in the dollar bill. They tested the substance and found that it was methamphetamine.

“It wasn’t like a trace amount, there was a substantial amount of white powdery substance. It’s always potentially dangerous if you handle these types of things without the proper training,” Hardy said. “We just want folks to be aware that it is a dangerous thing. When our officers respond to any call like this; suspicious substance, we always use gloves.”

Lebanon police said even though this was the first call they’ve gotten about something like this, its been happening often across the state and the country. Hardy said they’re a drug unit the drugs can be folded into pretty much anything.

“It could be in any folded form. It could be in the paper or post-it note. On a lottery ticket, it could be any denomination of a bill. It’s just a way drugs are transported. It probably was lost or dropped out of the person’s pocket,” Hardy said.

Lt. Hardy said they aren’t trying to scare people; they just want people to be aware and cautious

“Especially when it comes to having children around. children like to explore things and smaller children like to put things in their mouth,” Hardy said. “It’s always potentially dangerous if you handle these types of things without the proper training. the effects can be you can get the effects of the drugs through if you happen to rub your eyes or your nose. any mucus membrane,” he added.

The dollar bill was sent to evidence and will later be destroyed.

