NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kumar Rocker, a former player for Vanderbilt was the 3rd pick in round one of the Major League Baseball draft.

Rocker was chosen by the Texas Rangers on Sunday evening.

Let’s Rock 🤘



With the third pick in the 2022 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected RHP Kumar Rocker. pic.twitter.com/qDkUvyOTRE — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 17, 2022

Rocker was chosen last season in the first round to the New York Mets but was released due to health concerns.

