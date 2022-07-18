Jury selection begins in Alex Friedmann trial
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trial begins today for the man accused of hiding weapons in a jail as it was being built.
In a bizarre case that caught Nashville and its leaders off guard, Alex Friedmann was arrested in 2020 for allegedly posing as a construction worker and attempting to stash handcuff keys, guns and other contraband inside the Davidson County downtown detention center as it was being built.
Friedmann was a longtime criminal justice advocate.
Jury selection begins today for Alex Friedmann’s state trial.
He faces federal charges as well.
The jury selection is set to begin at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.