First Alert Forecast: Lingering showers throughout the day

A good line of soaking showers and storms continues to march through the Mid State this morning.

Everything has been staying sub-severe, but we’re still looking at some good heavy downpours for our morning commute. Off and on showers and storms will persist through our afternoon with temperatures being held in the mid 80s today. Expect some lingering showers overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Some, but not all of us, will get back into the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon to start a new stretch of heat and humidity. I can’t rule out a stay rain shower tomorrow afternoon, but it won’t be anything to wash out the day.

Temperatures take a big jump into the upper 90s on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

We’ll see highs in the mid 90s on Thursday with a stray afternoon rain shower possible.

Back into the upper 90s on Friday with a few afternoon clouds.

We’ll stay in the upper 90s all weekend long with increased humidity each afternoon.

