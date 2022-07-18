East Nashville church looks for help after bike rack vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville church is looking for help after they were vandalized.

St. Ann’s Episcopal Church’s bike rack was vandalized by someone driving a forklift and church leaders have been struggling to get it back.

The bike rack was something church members used every weekend.

“I think the church wants to support other means of transportation besides cars so, using buses and having a bike rack for people who want to ride their bike can have a place to park it,” Kira Austin-Young said.

But now that may not be an option for some people.

“I’m just kind of like why? Why would somebody do that?” Austin-Young asked.

Using a forklift, someone uprooted half of the church’s bike rack, but what they didn’t know was an employee at the gym across the street watched it all happen.

“She had been there at about 5 a.m. that morning and said she saw a person driving a forklift across our property and bang up the sidewalk a little bit and then lift up half of the bike rack that had a bike attached to it and drive away with it,” Austin-Young said.

After calling the police Austin-Young posted what happened on Facebook, hoping to find the other half of the rack.

“I figured if they kind of knew to keep an eye out for it, we might have a chance of getting it back and not having to purchase a whole new bike rack,” Austin-Young said.

And within a few hours, Austin-Young’s plan worked. The bike was found about a mile and a half away.

“Kind of behind a Dolly Parton mural and had just been kind of abandoned there. It looked like the bike had been stripped of a lot of parts but was still attached to the bike racks,” Austin-Young said.

While they are thankful to have found the rack Austin-Young said the repairs are still a loss.

“We are a relatively small church, and we don’t have a giant budget so, it’s just kind of a pain,” said Austin-Young.

Austin-Young told us the church has been trying to find a way to transport the rack back to the church in its original spot.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.