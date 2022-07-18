Baton Twirler to perform at UT Football Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nolensville’s Lauren Sykes was invited to perform at a Tennessee Volunteers Football game later in 2022.

Summertime and living has been easy for Sykes. At 16 years old, she became a winning competitor countrywide with that baton.

“My personality is extreme,” Sykes said. “It’s extremely competitive and I have an extremely competitive nature.”

When Sykes first started, she met the hobby with frustration.

“Originally I was not good at all,” Sykes said.

She figured out how to change that through practice.

Finding free time wasn’t easy, but then COVID came along and shut down the school.

“I practiced during COVID when I was out because I had nothing better to do,” Sykes explained.

When Sykes began practicing with her baton, her classmates were confused.

“When I started twirling they thought, why is this girl twirling a crowbar, why would she do that, and what’s the point of that,” Sykes said.

