5 teachers speak out about trauma while working for Oliver Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was accused of bringing a loaded handgun to Oliver Middle School back in April, and teachers claim the way the school administration handled it put their lives at risk.

It was the last straw for some. we talked to five teachers Monday. One still works at the school. One is unemployed, and the other three have transferred to other MNPS schools.

Five former and current OMS teachers are speaking out. “Being in the cafeteria when the school went on lockdown, it became real for me,” one teacher said.

Speaking anonymously, one former OMS teacher said she was in the school’s cafeteria back in April on the day a student was arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school. “Is today the day I have to die,” the teacher said she asked herself. “Is today the day that I have to see a child die?”

The teacher said she and her students were in the unlocked cafeteria with uncovered windows during the lockdown and said they were “sitting ducks.” The teacher said she didn’t want to die at work. “I don’t want to have to shield kids with my body at work,” The teacher said. “I have to deal with my mom telling me that she doesn’t want me to be a teacher because she worries about my safety.”

District spokesperson Sean Braisted said last week that at no point were students in danger, and the administration handled it appropriately.

The district said the school was put on lockdown within a few minutes of the gun being found. “No, that is not true,” a teacher at school that day said. “It was 30 minutes after, and they had already found the gun. Police had already finished, and then they put us on lockdown. I think it was so they could tell parents and teachers.”

Monday, MNPS said that the student and gun were in the custody of the SRO and school administration when the lockdown was initiated, so there was no active threat against the school or students. MNPD said the lockdown was initiated for procedural reasons while the police finished conducting their business and left with the student in custody.

The teachers asked to be anonymous during the interview in fear of retaliation. “There is a lot of retaliation going on right now,” one teacher said. “A lot of us here are not comfortable talking about it.” We asked what retaliation looked like at OMS. “Not getting help when you have an unruly student,” one teacher responded. “Not getting a position you were promised whether it be grade or subject level,” another teacher added.

Monday, MNPS said teachers who have concerns about retaliation should file a grievance or complaint with human resources to investigate. MNPS said they have no such complaints in their records.

One of the five teachers we spoke with agreed to be identified publicly. Her name is Jenny Broeder. She worked at OMS for 13 years. “I want it to get better,” Broeder said. “I would like to think I am a well-known member of the Oliver community because I was there for so long, and I had so many students and family that I keep in touch with. I would hope with someone, my words would have some weight.”

The teachers believe a lack of student discipline by the school administration is what led to the April incident, and some are still struggling. “I am not okay, and when I think about those things, I can’t not cry because I care about my kids,” one teacher said.

Monday, MNPS said bringing a gun to school is a zero-tolerance offense and was handled as such. “Conflating other disciplinary concerns with this situation is irresponsible,” MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said.

The teachers think there needs to be a change in school leadership, specifically Principal Hawaya Wilson and Dr. Sonya Johnson. We requested interviews with both of them, but MNPS said the two were not interested.

In regards to students being in the unlocked cafeteria with uncovered windows, MNPS said the following:

“Regarding the issue specific to the cafeteria, the security department will be reviewing this with the school. Preventing movement within the hallways is the primary concern in a lockdown, and ideally not to be in rooms with windows like the cafeteria. Unfortunately, events like this do occur sometimes during the lunch schedule when the cafeteria is at its busiest. In the event of an active shooter situation, students would have been moved to more secure areas inside the cafeteria or evacuated altogether from the building depending on the nature of the situation.”

