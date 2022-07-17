TBI finds body of missing 84-year-old woman
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing elderly woman was found by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Sunday morning.
Early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m., the TBI was searching for a woman missing from Gallatin.
84-year-old Lillie Patterson had a medical condition that impaired her ability to return safely without assistance.
Later Sunday morning, around 5:40 a.m., TBI announced that they found the body of Patterson.
“Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved her,” TBI said in a tweet.
