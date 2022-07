NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was reported missing out of Henry County.

Kristen Bates was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. leaving her home in Henry County driving a red Chevy Sonic.

Anyone with information about Bates should contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.

