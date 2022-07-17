Mother concerned for daughter’s safety after neighbor’s deck collapses injuring 6

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - From a next-door neighbor’s property, you can see the aftermath of a deck that partially collapsed Saturday night and sent six people to the hospital.

The deck, which stood more than 10 feet high, collapsed during a house party in Antioch on Pippen Drive.

Neighbor Sakawa Bakoyema remembers hearing the loud crash as she washed dishes and kept an eye on her 2-year-old daughter.

“I turned on my [balcony] light, and I heard a bunch of people screaming and crying,” Bakoyema said. “I was shocked because I’ve been living here three years and I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

Firefighters told us the six people hospitalized were expected to be ok.

It’s also unclear how many people exactly were on the deck when it collapsed.

“I really hope that they recover quickly, I hope it’s a speedy recovery,” Bakoyema said. “I’m glad that it wasn’t something very very critical. I just wish them all the best.”

For Bakoyema, the incident just feet from her home, has her thinking twice about the next time she steps foot on her own back deck.

“I’m like, oh my goodness, what would happen if my balcony flipped on me, you know. I’m definitely never going to have any party out here. If I do it will be inside,” Bakoyema said.

