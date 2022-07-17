Advertisement

6 injured after deck collapses at residential structure


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday night around 9:45 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Pippin Drive after there were reports of a deck collapsing with several people on it.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a partially collapsed back deck on a residential structure.

Six people were injured with non-life threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Due to electrical concerns, NES also had to cut off the power to the residence, likely displacing those that live there temporarily.

