VIDEO: Police offering $1000 reward after over 150 headstone markers damaged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is offering a reward for information after a cemetery was vandalized Saturday.

LPD said on Facebook that over 150 headstone markers were overturned and damaged in the Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial cemeteries overnight. The estimated damage is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Police said they are offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for felony vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337.

