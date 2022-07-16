Trigg County crash claims life of 72-year-old man

CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police began investigating a fatal crash on Thursday evening.

Officials said just after 5 p.m., Post one dispatch received a call from Trigg County dispatch informing them of a single vehicle collision on KY 139 North and requested KSP assistance with the investigation.

The preliminary report revealed 72-year-old Blakely L. Mitchell of Princeton, KY was traveling north on KY 139 in his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. Police said the vehicle exited the roadway for reasons still under investigation and overturned.

A witness told KSP that they saw the vehicle suddenly weaving through traffic and brake before exiting the roadway.

KSP reported Mitchell was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Trigg County Coroner.

The investigation remains ongoing.

