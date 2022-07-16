TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Nashvillian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Nashville Friday night.

TBI said in a tweet they are looking for 78-year-old Loyal Eugene Lawrence. Officials said they do not have a vehicle or direction of travel to pass along at this time.

Loyal is described as having a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. He has white hair, blue eyes, is five ′ 10″, and weighs 185 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Loyal is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

