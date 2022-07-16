Advertisement

TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Nashvillian


Missing Nashville man
Missing Nashville man(TBI)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Nashville Friday night.

TBI said in a tweet they are looking for 78-year-old Loyal Eugene Lawrence. Officials said they do not have a vehicle or direction of travel to pass along at this time.

Loyal is described as having a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. He has white hair, blue eyes, is five ′ 10″, and weighs 185 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Loyal is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Body cam of Stewart County officer-involved shooting
GRAPHIC: Sheriff’s Office releases body cam footage of May officer-involved shooting
Body cam of Stewart County officer-involved shooting
Body Cam of Stewart County officer-involved shooting
Fatal shooting on 14th Avenue S
MNPD on scene of fatal shooting in midtown
Drugs seized
Man charged after officers find a long menu of illegal drugs in car