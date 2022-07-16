MNPD on scene of fatal shooting in midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South.

Metro police said the shooting happened Friday night around 7:20 p.m.

Officials are on the scene. Attempts are being made to identify the victim and the circumstances leading to the shooting.

This story is developing, WSMV 4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.