MNPD on scene of fatal shooting in midtown


Fatal shooting on 14th Avenue S
Fatal shooting on 14th Avenue S(Photo courtesy of Brandon Smith)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead after a shooting in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South.

Metro police said the shooting happened Friday night around 7:20 p.m.

Officials are on the scene. Attempts are being made to identify the victim and the circumstances leading to the shooting.

This story is developing, WSMV 4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

