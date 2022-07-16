Advertisement

Men beat Cordova skating rink employee after being asked to leave for smoking

Suspects involved in assaulting skating rink employee
Suspects involved in assaulting skating rink employee(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men knocked an employee unconscious at the Cordova Skating Center after being asked to leave for smoking indoors.

On June 20, at 7:50 p.m., the two men were ordered to leave. They left the rink but shortly returned and then began assaulting the staff. One of the employees was slammed to the ground and lost consciousness after striking his head on the floor.

The suspects fled the scene in a light-colored Nissan Altima.

The Memphis Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

police
18-year-old arrested for second time in less than a month
Concerns mount after slew of teachers resign
Concerns Mount after a slew of teachers resign
One dead after Midtown shooting
One man dead after Midtown shooting
Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale, 23, of Nashville, Tennessee.
Remains of Tennessee Marine from World War II identified
Concerns mount after slew of teachers resign
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school