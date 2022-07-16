Men beat Cordova skating rink employee after being asked to leave for smoking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men knocked an employee unconscious at the Cordova Skating Center after being asked to leave for smoking indoors.

On June 20, at 7:50 p.m., the two men were ordered to leave. They left the rink but shortly returned and then began assaulting the staff. One of the employees was slammed to the ground and lost consciousness after striking his head on the floor.

The suspects fled the scene in a light-colored Nissan Altima.

The Memphis Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

