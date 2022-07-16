Man found dead in Midtown, police asks community for assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found fatally shot Friday night in Edgehill public housing.

Metro Nashville Police said officers and paramedics were dispatched to a shooting at the courtyard in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has tentatively been identified as a 40-year-old Nashvillian who carried no identification. However, MNPD said fingerprints would confirm his name.

Homicide Unit detectives are now asking for the community’s assistance as they work to determine who shot the victim and why.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

