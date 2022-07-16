Man charged after officers find a long menu of illegal drugs in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after being found in a hotel parking lot with a large number of drugs Thursday.

Metro Nashville Police said Hermitage Precinct midnight shift officer Joshua McGarvey was checking the parking garage of the Ramada Inn on Music Valley Drive when he saw a man sitting in a Jeep that was running with the headlights on. Officer McGarvey then got out of his car, approached the Jeep, and saw a man with bloodshot eyes with constricted pupils and was sweating profusely.

Authorities identified the man in the Jeep as 31-year-old Cody Benjamin Smith of Old Hickory.

When officer McGarvey attempted to take Smith into custody, Smith reportedly took off running but was soon apprehended after a brief foot chase. Smith was found to be carrying a semi-automatic pistol in his pants pocket that had been reported stolen. Inside the Jeep, there were two other loaded pistols, a large industrial scale, 1.6 pounds of marijuana, 186 grams of meth, 93 grams of cocaine, 86 grams of a gray powder believed to be fentanyl, 216 grams of apparent heroin, 306 Alprazolam (sedative) pills, 115 oxycodone/acetaminophen pills, 244 additional oxycodone pills, and 16 oxymorphone pills.

Smith also had multiple cell phones and $11,731 cash in small bills. He has been charged with 20 criminal offenses and is jailed in lieu of a $501,000 bond.

Authorities added that while being transported from the scene, Smith fell asleep several times and appeared lethargic. He was checked out at a local hospital and then booked into jail.

Narcotics detectives from the Specialized Investigations Divison’s Neighborhood Safety Unit continue the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.