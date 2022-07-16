18-year-old arrested for third time in less than a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was arrested for the third time in less than a month.

Metro Nashville Police said on Twitter that Violent Crimes detectives arrested 18-year-old Calvin Howse Friday after he and two other young men, ages 15 and 17, approached a parked carjacked Camaro in a lot behind the YMCA at 2624 Gallatin Pike.

Police said they had spotted the yellow Camaro stolen at gunpoint on July 6 from a man parked at the Hampton Inn on Crossing Place in South Nashville. He notified Violent Crimes Initiative detectives, who followed the Camaro to the Gallatin Pike parking lot, where the three occupants got out and walked to a nearby restaurant.

When the occupants returned, detectives arrested them after three brief foot chases. Police added that a handgun stolen on June 24 from an unlocked Ford F-250 pickup truck on Woodland Street was located near Howse. The pickup truck’s owner had left a spare key in the vehicle, which was also taken.

Authorities said the Ford F-250 was recovered on July 7. A second stolen gun, taken in La Vergne on July 14, was recovered from the flight path of the 15-year-old.

When police identified themselves, Howse reportedly ran and was soon apprehended. Police said he was carrying a stolen pistol at the time of his arrest.

This is Howse’s second arrest in less than a month involving a gun and a stolen car, according to MNPD. June 27, Specialized Investigations Division detectives arrested him after seeing him driving a stolen 2021 Nissan Sentra. He was then charged with auto theft, felony gun possession, and possession of marijuana for resale. He was released on bond in that case and placed on electronic monitoring.

Howse was also arrested on July 11 for burglary of a motor vehicle and was then released on a $10,000 bond in that case. However, he remains jailed, according to police.

Police added that the 15-year-old would be charged in Juvenile Court with joyriding, firearm theft, juvenile handgun possession, and evading arrest. The 17-year-old, in control of the Camaro keys, is charged in Juvenile Court with vehicle theft and evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.