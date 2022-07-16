18-year-old arrested for second time in less than a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was arrested for the second time in less than a month.

Metro Nashville Police said on Twitter that Violent Crimes detectives arrested 18-year-old Calvin Howse Friday after approaching a parked carjacked Camaro under surveillance in East Nashville.

When police identified themselves, Howse reportedly ran and was soon apprehended. Police said he was carrying a stolen pistol at the time of his arrest.

This is Howse’s second arrest in less than a month involving a gun and a stolen car, according to MNPD. June 27th, Specialized Investigations Division detectives arrested him after seeing him driving a stolen 2021 Nissan Sentra. He was then charged with auto theft, felony gun possession, and possession of marijuana for resale. He was released on bond in that case and placed on electronic monitoring.

Violent Crimes detectives Fri night arrested Calvin Howse Jr.,18, as he approached a parked carjacked Camaro under surveillance in East Nashville. He ran, was apprehended, & was carrying a stolen pistol. It was Howse's 2nd arrest in less than a month involving a gun & stolen car. pic.twitter.com/dUUugbrL00 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.