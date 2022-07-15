Two young authors to hold book signing in Franklin

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two young authors are hosting their own book signing this weekend.

17-year-old cousins, Ryon and Kanye Conway, have been writing a series of books since they were eight.

It wasn’t until the start of the pandemic when their parents discovered their stories and illustrations and gave them the idea to turn those elements into a book.

The cousins say their book, Nightman, is about a teen superhero who has to deal with the same issues a lot of young people are facing.

“I had friends that had anxiety. People that had depression and they don’t feel like their enough,” Kanye said. “If I put this character in a child’s shoes, I can help bring awareness to certain aspects of the teenage psyche.”

The boys are also hoping to inspire other black creatives into chasing their dreams.

“People with our skin color, we only see rapping and basketball…no, I’m writing a book,” Ryon explained. “I wanna be a film director.”

The young writers will be available on Saturday from noon - 2 p.m. at the Natchez Community Center in Franklin, or order a copy of their book on their Facebook page.

Book signing with the Conway boys in Franklin. (WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.