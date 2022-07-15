Advertisement

Three inmates airlifted to VUMC following altercation


jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmates were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Thursday.

Officials said at approximately 6:09 a.m., three inmates were involved in a physical altercation. Facility staff immediately intervened to stop the assault and render medical assistance due to each inmate’s injuries.

All the inmates involved in the incident suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to VUMC for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Officials added that the inmates involved had been identified and accounted for. Their identities will not be released at this time. Facility staff members did not receive any injuries when they intervened.

Local law enforcement and the Tennessee Department of Correction were also notified of the incident.

It is unknown at this time as to what began the altercation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lockdown protocols in question at local school
Student brings loaded gun to school, parents question lockdown protcols
Lockdown protocols in question at local school
Lockdown protocols in question at local schools
FILE - Car crash
85-year-old Georgia man dies in La Vergne crash
Two minors have been shot.
Police: Two minors shot in Midtown