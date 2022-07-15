Three inmates airlifted to VUMC following altercation

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmates were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Thursday.

Officials said at approximately 6:09 a.m., three inmates were involved in a physical altercation. Facility staff immediately intervened to stop the assault and render medical assistance due to each inmate’s injuries.

All the inmates involved in the incident suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to VUMC for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Officials added that the inmates involved had been identified and accounted for. Their identities will not be released at this time. Facility staff members did not receive any injuries when they intervened.

Local law enforcement and the Tennessee Department of Correction were also notified of the incident.

It is unknown at this time as to what began the altercation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.