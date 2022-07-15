‘They simply made a recommendation’; Nashville fights for RNC 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fight to bring the Republican National Convention to Nashville in 2024 is not over.

Councilman Robert Swope told us Friday he plans to refile BL2022 1349 next week to be heard at the Aug. 2nd Metro Council meeting after this information came to us after a GOP panel recommended Milwaukee as the host city for the convention.

“The RNC Selection Committee simply made a recommendation to the RNC,” said Councilman Swope. “With Nashville considered to be one of the Most Welcoming Cities in America, and having just been rated by National Geographic as the Number One place to visit in the world, we want to give the members of our council the chance to vote on actually being the Welcoming City that we are known to be, or to say no to the opportunity to prove that we are.”

The original motion to bring the RNC to Nashville was pulled in early July due to security issues that were brought up before the meeting. Councilwoman Sharon Hurt told us she withdrew her legislation that would have created a roadblock for the convention to come to Nashville.

If passed, the ordinance would approve an agreement between the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, the Nashville 2024 Host Committee, and the Republican National Committee for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“I think Nashville would be a perfect location for the 2024 Republican Convention. It would be a great showcase for the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee,” said Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally. “The leaders of both political parties support this effort. A major political party convention in Nashville would not only be an excellent economic driver, it would send a message that Nashville deserves a seat at the table alongside our nation’s greatest cities. I am greatly disappointed to hear that some on the Metro Council are reticent to support the effort. I am hopeful Nashville’s leaders will reconsider their positions and tactics and that the overall effort to bring major party conventions to Nashville will not be affected. If Metro persists in attempting to torpedo this effort, the state will have no choice but to explore alternative options to bring major party conventions to our state.”

To decide who will host the convention, the entire RNC will need to make a final decision during their meeting sometime between Aug. 2nd and Aug. 5th in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.