Predators prospects showcase their talents on final day of 2022 development camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville fans have been counting down the days until the season starts because the Ford Ice Center was packed.

Fans gave the Predators prospects a taste of what it will be like to play in Smashville.

The showcase was put on to wrap up the final day of development camp which started on Monday and featured the Preds top prospects as well as recent draft picks and invitees.

The Navy team came out with the 5-2 win so there was some competition but all the athletes had a good time and have been soaking up the experience, which to some was their first encounter with Smashville.

“It was awesome to see that I think it kind of just speaks to the hockey city that Nashville has become. It was great to have camp game with full stands. It was good, I really enjoyed it. It was nice It’s been a long week. It’s been a pretty cool experience and I loved it. It was a great week,” said Luke Evangelista who made two goals throughout Friday’s game.

The Preds’ future showed bright with the talent on the ice on Friday.

