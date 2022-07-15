Police: Two minors shot in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were shot Thursday night in Midtown.

Metro Police reported two shootings involving juveniles around 6 p.m. in Midtown. One occurred at 1500 Charlotte Ave and the other was in the 400 block of 14th Ave North.

Officers on the scene told us that two people were shot, resulting in one of them crashing their car. One of the victims was found at the TownePlace Suites. Police confirmed that all of the victims were minors.

Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no information regarding any suspects at this time.

