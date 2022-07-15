Advertisement

Police: Two minors shot in Midtown


Two minors have been shot.
Two minors have been shot.(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were shot Thursday night in Midtown.

Metro Police reported two shootings involving juveniles around 6 p.m. in Midtown. One occurred at 1500 Charlotte Ave and the other was in the 400 block of 14th Ave North.

Officers on the scene told us that two people were shot, resulting in one of them crashing their car. One of the victims was found at the TownePlace Suites. Police confirmed that all of the victims were minors.

Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no information regarding any suspects at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Car crash
85-year-old Georgia man dies in La Vergne crash
Hitting roadblocks with her HOA
Woman struggles to reach HOA after dealing with leaky roof for 8 months
Stock photo
Judge denies plea deal for Smyrna massage therapist accused for sexually assaulting 10 women
Issue fixed after sewage backs up into homes
Sewage line creates messy situation in Nashville neighborhood