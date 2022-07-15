New study could change FDA policy on blood donors amid shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An FDA study happening across the country could open up eligibility for more people to donate blood in the future.

The ADVANCE Study is taking place in eight cities, with one study happening in Memphis.

Participants are gay or bisexual men who would be willing to donate blood.

Husbands Cole and Matthew Harrell-Morris are hoping participating in the study will change their eligibility to give blood.

“I would definitely give blood on a regular basis. On a personal level when I was born I had to have a blood transfusion so if that wasn’t accessible because of a blood shortage I wouldn’t be here today. So I think if you are able to give blood you should be able give blood if you want to,” said Cole.

Matthew added, “I used to donate blood all the time. I love doing it because it helps people but I answered truthfully on one of the questionnaires and it instantly kicked me out. And honestly it was kind of embarrassing because I had to go back to class early and my teacher was like ‘You’ve already given blood?’ I was like ‘My iron was low,’ I had to lie because I couldn’t tell the entire class ‘Oh hey I’m gay, can’t give blood.”

Current policy allows gay and bisexual men to donate if they have not had sex with another man in at least three months.

That guideline was adopted in 2020. Before that a lifetime ban existed until 2015, when a one year deferral was put in place.

The original indefinite ban was put in place at the height of the hiv/aids epidemic in 1985.

However since all blood is screened, some say even the deferral policy is discriminatory.

“HIV doesn’t just apply to the LGBT community. It does not discriminate in who it infects so I don’t know why they target one sub-group,” said Matthew.

Catherine Sullivan is the ADVANCE Study Coordinator in Memphis. She said, “this study could possibly lead to policy change that would allow people to be evaluated on their own behavior rather than identity when they decide to donate blood.”

A blood sample is taken from participating gay and bisexual men, and tests for HIV and tenofovir, a medication used to prevent HIV infection also known as PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis.

“Given that memphis is one of the cities in the country that has higher HIV incidents rates than some, that was one of the reasons why the study was chosen to do it here,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said only 35 people are participating in the Memphis study right now but the goal is to have 200 in each city.

They are still actively enrolling through September of this year and participants are paid $85 to go in for two visits.

Sullivan also said this is just a first step in the pilot study so only gay and bisexual men in the greater Memphis metro area can participate as of now.

Should the advance study change the policy, there’s a number of new donors like the Harrell-Morris couple willing to step up.

“I mean I would go give blood after this interview if I knew I could,” said Matthew.

