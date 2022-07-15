Legal assistance needed for Nashville’s Afghan refugees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s almost been a year since hundreds of Afghan refugees landed in Nashville and now they have an urgent need.

Legally those families have one year to apply for asylum and their time is almost out.

The group Tennessee Justice For Our Neighbors has been recruiting attorneys to help by representing these families pro bono.

So far 48 have volunteered, but the organization needs a lot more.

They said 130 families are still waiting for help.

“If you’re looking at hiring a private attorney, you’re looking at thousands and thousands of dollars, and so for a lot of these folks who don’t even have a way of transportation and are still navigating the system, trying to get food on the table and housing, that’s just out of the question,” said Tessa Lemos Del Pino, the executive director of Tennessee Justice For Our Neighbors.

The group also needs interpreters who can speak Dari and Pashto.

To get involved, visit https://www.tnjfon.org/

