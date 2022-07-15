Advertisement

Legal assistance needed for Nashville’s Afghan refugees

By Carley Gordon
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s almost been a year since hundreds of Afghan refugees landed in Nashville and now they have an urgent need.

Legally those families have one year to apply for asylum and their time is almost out.

The group Tennessee Justice For Our Neighbors has been recruiting attorneys to help by representing these families pro bono.

So far 48 have volunteered, but the organization needs a lot more.

They said 130 families are still waiting for help.

“If you’re looking at hiring a private attorney, you’re looking at thousands and thousands of dollars, and so for a lot of these folks who don’t even have a way of transportation and are still navigating the system, trying to get food on the table and housing, that’s just out of the question,” said Tessa Lemos Del Pino, the executive director of Tennessee Justice For Our Neighbors.

The group also needs interpreters who can speak Dari and Pashto.

To get involved, visit https://www.tnjfon.org/

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV blood donation
New study could change FDA policy on blood donors amid shortage
WSMV blood donation
FDA requirements for blood donors could change with blood shortage
WSMV Lebanon standoff
Four arrested for stolen weapons in hotel standoff
WSMV Lebanon standoff
Four arrested at a Lebanon hotel