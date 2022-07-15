Advertisement

GOP panel recommends Milwaukee as host city for 2024 Republican National Convention


Fireworks kick off the beginning of the RNC
Fireworks kick off the beginning of the RNC
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WSMV) - On Friday, the GOP Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

WTMJ 4 reported that the entire Republican National Committee would make a final decision during its summer meeting on ,Aug. 2-5 in Chicago. In a statement sent to WTMJ 4 Friday, RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walter said the following:

Tennessee lawmakers are still working to bring the RNC to Nashville since the city is still considered a finalist.

Tennessee Lawmakers work to revive Nashville RNC 2024 legislation

One of the roadblocks GOP lawmakers are facing is the bill has yet to be approved by Metro Nashville Council, whereas Milwaukee had approved its bill in June. Some on the council say the city doesn’t need the tourism boost and doesn’t want the added risk of violence.

Metro Councilmembers pull motion to bring RNC to Nashville

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.