GOP panel recommends Milwaukee as host city for 2024 Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WSMV) - On Friday, the GOP Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

WTMJ 4 reported that the entire Republican National Committee would make a final decision during its summer meeting on ,Aug. 2-5 in Chicago. In a statement sent to WTMJ 4 Friday, RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walter said the following:

Today, the Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention and it is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process. A final decision will be made by Chairwoman McDaniel and the full RNC in the coming weeks.

Tennessee lawmakers are still working to bring the RNC to Nashville since the city is still considered a finalist.

One of the roadblocks GOP lawmakers are facing is the bill has yet to be approved by Metro Nashville Council, whereas Milwaukee had approved its bill in June. Some on the council say the city doesn’t need the tourism boost and doesn’t want the added risk of violence.

