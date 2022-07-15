Frist Art Museum introduces knight showcase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For those looking for something to do over the weekend, Frist Art Museum is offering an experience of traveling through time in the Middle Ages.

More than 100 rare objects, including full suits of armor, mounted equestrian figures, helmets, swords, and other weaponry tell the tale of the European knight from the Middle Ages and Renaissance through to the medieval revival of the nineteenth century.

The exhibit showcases examples of European arms and armor from the collection of Museo Stibbert in Florence, Italy.

The fighting suits of armor, the style-filled decorated horses that led men into battle, and the fun-based competitions back then brought a rare and genuine opportunity to Nashville.

“It can be color, gold, they just show much skill in the way it’s purposely designed,” Executive Director Seth Feman said.

The exhibition explains the historical and functional context of the arms and armor of the period.

Frist Art Museum included putting a knight on the streets of Nashville. The knight was placed at Fannie Mae’s Dragon Park near Vanderbilt.

The museum will also host family activities. Frist Art Museum will offer a tour that takes kids on a pathway to knighthood through the eyes of a knight named Marco.

Kids will also be able to design tournament shields, fashion horse armor, animate mythical creatures, build block castles and more.

Another is weights designed for you to wear, so you can feel how heavy the armor really was.

