Four arrested for stolen weapons in hotel standoff

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department arrested four adults and one juvenile at a hotel on Thursday night.

According to the WCSO, officers pursued a silver Cadillac on Thursday evening but the vehicle was able to shake the police chase cars. The Cadillac was located a short time later at the Days Inn off Highway 231.

After a brief standoff, the four suspects were apprehended from their room and taken into custody, peacefully. Stolen weapons were found inside the hotel room which are believed to be linked to an ongoing investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The ATF has taken over the investigation into the stolen weapons.

