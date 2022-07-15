First Alert Forecast: Another sunny day in the 90s

Another comfortable start as we’re headed out the door this morning and no weather issues expected through our morning commute.

Highs today will top off in the lower and mid 90s with a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon. It will be slightly humid during the day, but nothing overly oppressive. Be on the lookout for a very isolated afternoon shower but looks like everyone stays dry for the most part.

The start of our weekend is looking nice with highs in the mid 90s on Saturday with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Sunday is looking slightly more humid with temperatures in the lower 90s and a late day shower or storm that cannot be ruled out.

On Monday we’ll see more scattered showers and storms with temperatures around 90 in the afternoon. But some spots are going to stay in the 80s on Monday.

A leftover shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures back in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Thursday will also be in the mid 90s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.

