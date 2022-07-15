Fire destroys home, leaves couple displaced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home in North Nashville is no more after a fire tore through it in the early morning hours on Friday.

According to Nashville Fire personnel at the scene, crews arrived to the home on Ames Drive around 1:15 a.m. and it was fully involved.

Crews said the home belongs to an older couple and the man was home when the fire started. He was awaken by the smoke but was able to escape without injury.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one home, but it is a total loss. The Red Cross was on hand to assist the couple with housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A home in North Nashville is destroyed by a fire. (WSMV)

