Excessive heat could bring rapid onset drought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - July has been a very hot month already and it doesn’t look like the heat is going to let up any time soon.

Temperatures and humidity will creep up over the weekend. On top of the hot weather, there’s only a little rain in the forecast and that’s raising some concerns of a rapid onset drought.

There are several parts of Middle Tennessee that are either in an abnormally dry or moderate drought already. However, it’s much worse off to our west.

In areas like Texas and California, they are already in an extreme or exceptional drought. Experts warn that it could get worse for those areas as there is little rain in the forecast and it could start affecting things like agriculture, which could cause limitations to food and water supply in some parts of the country.

While we are expected to get some scattered showers late Sunday into Monday, it’s not expected to completely lift the drought for our area just yet.

