Construction begins on church destroyed by 2020 tornados

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There was only one foundation left at one east Nashville church, after crews demolished the building.

East End United Methodist Church was destroyed after the 2020 tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee.

In June, the church started the process of demolition after removing pews and other sentimental ideas to repurpose for their upcoming building.

Sean Anderson, who lives behind the church has had a front-row seat to the church’s transformation.

“We’ve sat here on the front porch, and we got a ring doorbell, so we’ve been able to watch it come down,” said Anderson. “It was a meticulous process and the guy with the big excavator, but he took it and very carefully peeled off bricks, wood and stone as best he could to save it. It was neat to watch it come down.”

Pastor Scott Marshall-Kimball said the church was more than 100-years-old and has been loved by the community since.

He has documented the entire demolition using a drone. The Church leaders original goal was wanting to keep the original structure, but they couldn’t because of the damage done in the 2020 tornado was too bad.

“There was a lot of ornamental brick around the building that you really can’t actually recreate anymore that people cut out of the building and are storing for reuse and also some stonework. Really anything we could take that cost prohibitive that we really felt would be valuable to bring into the new building,” said Pastor Marshall-Kimball, the pastor at East End United Methodist Church.

Another valuable piece of the church sits on Anderson’s front porch.

“I ran over there and waved my hand and told the guys hold on hold on we need to save Moses "

He wanted to save the concrete Moses. The church board allowed him to

“I said I’d be more than happy to accommodate and shelter Moses on the front porch and Moses can watch the rebuild of the new church and we will move him back across the street. 06:26:14

Pastor Kimball-Marshall says this church is truly embraced by the community and they’re excited about what’s to come.

“We can keep moving forward in hope and that’s what I think. What I hope is that this congregation will be forward after this time. And it’s a message I think they will have for our community as we move forward into the next century on top of the hill here,” said Marshall-Kimball.

If construction stays on schedule, the church will reopen on Christmas 2023.

