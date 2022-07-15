Blood Assurance has urgent need for blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The need for more blood donations at blood banks has continued into the summer months.

Blood Assurance said as of Thursday morning they only had 39 units of O-negative blood which is only a day’s supply. Usually the non-profit wants 180 units on hand.

The organization has also been low on other types of blood as well. Blood Assurance said they only 19 units of A-negative and would like to have at least 95 units of that on any given day.

Those are some of the blood types typically used in traumas with O-negative being the universal blood type.

Blood Assurance said people need to know there is a need to step up and go in to donate.

“We do see a drop off traditionally in blood banking during the summer months. I think a lot of it has to do with people traveling and being on vacation. I know there’s you know a lot of folks seem to have some upper respiratory things going on, there seems to be some sickness out there that’s contributing to that. Obviously, you have to feel well and healthy to come to donate,” said Christopher Swafford, COO of Blood Assurance.

Blood Assurance said one donation can save up to three lives and people can give every 56 days.

They are giving incentives for donating as well. When people donate, they can receive a $20 Amazon or Mastercard gift card to donors.

“The blood that’s donated today will take care of patients in two days. You know the emergencies, the disasters that can happen, some kind of incident where there’s some high blood usage, that bloods already been donated,” Swafford added.

In June, the Red Cross said they had 12% fewer blood donations than needed across the county.

That’s one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.

In Tennessee, it was higher, with 27% fewer donations made than expected.

Hospitals like Vanderbilt University Medical Center said they are not seeing a severe shortage compared to what they had seen.

Dr. Jennifer Andrews with VUMC also said current shortages have not been affecting hospital operations or surgeries.

