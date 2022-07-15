Advertisement

85-year-old Georgia man dies in La Vergne crash


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 85-year-old man from Georgia was killed in a car crash Wednesday in La Vergne.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said 85-year-old Craig Stanley Jr. Bolling of Roswell, GA, was traveling in his 2021 Toyota Rav 4 southbound on Waldron Road. At the same time, 25-year-old Jamie Fuentes-Guille of La Vergne, TN, was traveling northbound on the same road.

Fuentes-Guille reportedly crossed the solid yellow line into the southbound lanes and struck Bolling head-on. Fuentes-Guille’s vehicle then overturned onto the left shoulder of Waldrom Road, and Bolling’s vehicle came to a final rest, blocking two lanes of Waldron Road.

THP reported that Fuentes-Guille received injuries. Bolling reportedly died as a result of the wreck. He was wearing a seatbelt, and Fuentes-Guille was not.

No alcohol or drugs were involved in the wreck.

THP offered no information regarding if Fuentes-Guille would be charged or not.

