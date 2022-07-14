Advertisement

Woman found dead inside burned house in Columbia

Scene of house fire in Columbia, TN.
Scene of house fire in Columbia, TN.(CFR)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire and found a woman deceased inside the structure on Wednesday night.

According to Columbia Fire and Rescue, the call went out around 10 p.m. for the fire on Paul Craft Street. Firefighters discovered the deceased woman during a primary search inside the home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has joined the investigation into the cause of the fire, along with Columbia Police and District Attorney, due to the suspicious nature of the incident.

TBI has identified a vehicle of interest in their investigation.

