Woman found dead inside burned house in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire and found a woman deceased inside the structure on Wednesday night.

According to Columbia Fire and Rescue, the call went out around 10 p.m. for the fire on Paul Craft Street. Firefighters discovered the deceased woman during a primary search inside the home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has joined the investigation into the cause of the fire, along with Columbia Police and District Attorney, due to the suspicious nature of the incident.

TBI has identified a vehicle of interest in their investigation.

TBI special agents investigating a fire in Columbia in which a woman was found deceased are looking for a vehicle missing from that residence.

Here’s a photo of the actual car - a blue 2009 Honda Accord. It’s missing a front bumper.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have info.

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 14, 2022

