Sumner County judge dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Judge Mike Carter passed away on Wednesday morning, the Gallatin Police Department said.

“Sumner County has lost a great man,” Gallatin PD said. “Judge Carter worked at our department for some time and we were sad to see him go but the things he has done since are nothing short of amazing.”

Carter had been battling a terrible disease for a while, but that did not make his loss any easier to swallow, GPD said.

GPD asked that people keep his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

“They will need them for the days and months to come,” GPD said. “Rest easy Judge Carter.”

Judge Carter was also unopposed in the August general election in Sumner County.

