State records show metal roofing business owner allegedly worked on a project before obtaining a license

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - State records show the owner of Tennessee MetalRoofing recently signed an order stating that he was operating without a license in early 2020.

According to the consent order, James Kenton voluntarily entered into the consent order to avoid formal charges and a contested case.

Meanwhile, other customers of Tennessee Metal Roofing are coming forward with their own experiences.

”When I saw was underneath the metal, no decking at all.” Peggy Lewis said.

$12,000 down the drain, for a roof Peggy Lewis says was not completed properly.

”They started attaching the copper roof to just the board. No decking. So I stopped the job,” Lewis said.

Lewis says she called Tennessee Metal Roofing back in February.

”I saw the ad on TV. Which we had been looking for quite a while,” Lewis said.

Lews says she gave them $4,000 for an initial deposit, then another $4,000 to have her roof measured, and an additional $4,000 when contractors laid the metal roof down.

”I got a hold of Jim Kenton and he said ‘Ma’am, just let them do their job. Just let them do their job. Real condescending,” Lewis said.

Jim, or James Kenton, the owner of Tennessee Metal Roofing, is now under investigation after being charged in Davidson County with home improvement fraud last month for another roofing project.

We discovered Kenton was working on projects at the beginning of 2020 before he received his license.

According to the consent order, from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, a homeowner in February 2020 alleges Kenton installed a metal roof on her home and paid $24,900.00 for the project. Kenton’slicense was not active until April 2020, two months after the project was completed. According to the order, Kenton agreed to pay a civil penalty of$1,000.00

News 4 reached out to James Kenton. He referred us to his attorney JoeCalvert who would not comment on the matter. He did tell us that with Kenton signing the order, he believes this situation is resolved.

Meanwhile, Lewis says she doesn’t know if she will ever get her money back. She just hopes that by speaking out, her experience will help other homeowners in the future.

”It’s just been a big nightmare and hopefully with everybody coming out after seeing things on the tv-we can do something. Get our roofs fixed,” Lewis said.

If you also have concerns with the roofing company, there are places you can go.

