Sewage line creates messy situation in Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville neighborhood is cleaning up after a messy situation on Thursday.

Sewage backed up into multiple homes along the 3200 block of Cloverwood Drive due to an issue with a Metro sewage line.

Will Butler said he first noticed something wrong with his sewer on Wednesday night when his toilet wouldn’t completely flush. His family woke up Thursday morning to raw sewage flowing into their lower level and backyard.

“I was stunned and mortified,” Butler said. “I’ve got a two-year-old son. Instantly I’m thinking of getting him out of the house so he’s not exposed to it.”

Butler called in an emergency plumber to work in his house, but the crew noticed the problem went beyond just his home.

Two other homes also had sewage backing up into them, and the sewer maintenance hole covers in the yards had sewage flowing out of them.

Will grabbed a shop vacuum and towels to clean up, but the sewage kept flowing. He then called Metro Water to have them check the main sewer lines.

A Metro Water spokesperson said the issue was initially thought to be an issue with a line owned by a private property owner but later sent out a second crew that discovered a giant wall of debris blocking the main sewer line.

The Metro Water crew members said they worked to pump out the issue and flush the line with a water snake to keep it from happening again. It only took about 30 minutes to solve the problem Butler and his other neighbors had been dealing with all day.

The entire neighborhood smelled like sewage during the backup, leading many people to stop by the work trucks to ask what was happening. Once the clog was fixed, neighbors said the smell started to get better.

